Local police investigating weekend shooting

Lawton Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a Monday shooting in Elmer Thomas Park left an unidentified victim dead.
According to a press release issued by city police early Monday, officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in Elmer Thomas Park. When officers arrived, they located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said. By early afternoon, police said they were looking for potential witnesses who may have been in the park between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday.