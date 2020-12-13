Residents posed a variety of questions about COVID-19 while watching a virtual town hall meeting on the virus sponsored by the City of Lawton.
Questions ranged from from mask mandates and local COVID-19 numbers to contract tracing and the effect on youth sports. Following is a sampling of those questions. The entire town hall meeting is available for view on the City of Lawton’s Facebook page: Lawton Oklahoma, City Government:
What legal authority does the City of Lawton have to create a mask mandate centered around public health?
Mayor Stan Booker said Oklahoma Municipal Code, Article 22, under general powers of municipalities, states municipal governing bodies may enact ordinances deemed necessary for the protection of the public health. “The city does a lot of things that have to do with community health,” Booker said, citing regulations for municipal water supplies and sewer systems as examples.
Is the Lawton City Council considering other measures, such as Safer at Home orders, if cases continue to rise?
“I don’t think the city council would ever take any option off the table, as we seek to protect our community, but that is not the way our council wants to go at it,” Booker said, adding the city instituted a mask mandate that seems to be working: Lawton has the lowest infection rate in the county, and Comanche County has the lowest rate in Southwest Oklahoma. But, Booker acknowledged city leaders are anxious about spikes in numbers that may surface because of Christmas shopping and holiday gatherings.
How many active cases of COVID-19 are on Fort Sill?
Fort Sill Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper said the post had 524 active cases on Thursday, down from a peak several weeks ago of about 730 cases. Of those active cases, 66 percent are trainees, while about 18 percent are permanent personnel stationed at Fort Sill. Kamper said the post has lost two people to the virus: the 13-year-old daughter of a service member stationed on post and, this week, a 21-year veteran of the post’s civilian police force, who had fought the disease for two weeks. “We know this virus is real,” he said.
What kind of challenge has Lawton Public Schools experienced with students and teachers in its virtual and in-person classes, given the fluidity of the situation?
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said one of the challenges has been to keep everyone aligned, as students move back and forth between virtual and in-person classes. “That’s been a challenge to our teachers,” he said. He said there also are challenges presented by the fact teachers aren’t seeing students in person every day. And, more students than normal are struggling, something that may be more readily revealed when report cards come out (although the district has been mailing and hand-delivering letters to parents about their students). Hime also said while studies indicate the safest place for students to be is in school, those studies “don’t back it up with saying the safest place for teachers and staff is there.”
Does Lawton Public Schools have any plans to implement the in-school quarantine policy recently approved by state officials (allowing students who are waiting for their test results to continue to attend school, but in isolation)?
“No,” Hime said, adding his first thought is that such a policy is not good for students or teachers, and adding it would be difficult to find an adult willing to sit in a room with quarantined students. “We’ll probably stay away from that one right now.”
What safety procedures have been added for close contact sports?
Hime said the district is continuing its youth sports programs, with restrictions. It allows allows 25 percent of building capacity for those watching sports, and has been using the larger Great Plains Coliseum for intra-city matches. Masks are required (Hime said Lawton has a higher percentage of spectators wearing masks than do opponents). He said the district’s goal is to keep education as close to normal as possible and that means activities, adding school “is the one place we know kids are wearing masks” and without offering sports, youths will simply play in other venues in unsafe conditions.