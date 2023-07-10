A local nurse has received national certification in her field of study.
Marina Garrison is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) and Certified Nurse Practitioner (NP-C) at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Recently, she earned additional credentials as Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner (DCNP), as only the second nurse in Oklahoma to do so, according to Angelina Baker, oncology program manager at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.
"Although it's not a mandated requirement, it meant a lot to me to hold a national accreditation in my current field of dermatology," Garrison said. "As a provider, instilling trust is a top priority before we ever lay a hand on a patient. Although it's a few added letters behind my name, I hope it shows patients my dedication towards the field in which they are entrusting me with."
In order to receive the credentials, Garrison needed to be a state-licensed and nationally certified nurse practitioner, as well as hold a master's degree in nursing. Most importantly, Garrison needed to have a minimum of 3,000 hours of general dermatology practice within the past three years with current practice in dermatology, according to a brochure by the Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Certification Board.
Moreover, Garrison had to pass an examination consisting of 175 multiple choice questions that measured her ability to "assess and diagnose acute and chronic dermatological conditions that occur across the life span, prescribe/perform interventions, including evidence-based treatments, therapies, and procedures" as well as "educate patient, family, other health professionals and the public about dermatologic conditions," among others. Applicants need to pass with a score of at least 75%.
According to the DNPCB's website, "the Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Certification Board promotes the highest standards of dermatology nursing practice and establishes credentialing mechanisms for validating proficiency in dermatology nursing."