A local nurse has received national certification in her field of study.

Marina Garrison is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) and Certified Nurse Practitioner (NP-C) at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Recently, she earned additional credentials as Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner (DCNP), as only the second nurse in Oklahoma to do so, according to Angelina Baker, oncology program manager at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.