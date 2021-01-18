The Center for Creative Living, an organization that feeds senior citizens, is seeking donations to help the organization continue to provide meals and other services.
Lorene Miller, executive director for the center, said public donations since COVID-19 struck have all but stopped, forcing her to look elsewhere for funds to provide nearly 500 meals per day to Southwest Oklahoma seniors.
“Donations are way down,” Miller said. "We’re surviving through some emergency funding and we took advantage of all of the emergency funding from the CARES act and we have some state funding through a nutrition grant that we have. All that has helped us purchase the food and keep us going, but without donations, we’re struggling.”
On average, Miller said, the center spends about $20,000 per month on food and supplies to keep the center going. However, since COVID-19 the once thriving day center that provided support and activities for the area's seniors has shut off all other services. With services and activities on hold, the center went from providing one meal per week on site to one meal five days per week, many of which are delivered.
Miller said the number of seniors needing food has grown exponentially since the beginning of the pandemic. In the month of December alone, she said the center served 8,720 meals. For many seniors, that meal is the only meal they may have that day.
“We serve one meal every day,” said Miller. “These are high calorie meals because some of them, that's the only meal they're going get that day. If we have leftovers, we try to box them up and serve them on Fridays to hopefully get them through the weekend or give them something else for the weekend.”
Under normal circumstances, many of the seniors would come to the center, not only for a meal but fellowship as well, said Miller. The center offered health and wellness classes, and activities but more important it gave clients an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some time with peers and friends. With the building closed to the public,
Miller said some of the only personal interactions these people will receive will be during meal deliveries or curbside pickup. For several of her clients, this has had a profound effect on them.
“A lot of them are very close and some of them came every day,” Miller said. “We've had some of them stand outside the door and just cry because they don't have anybody else and they're alone. Right now we're serving meals every day. Right now we're doing about 60 to 70 curbside meals and delivering over 100 meals in Lawton, alone. This is the only time a lot of these people see anyone.”
The center has provided a meeting place for active senior citizens aged 55 and older since 1980 and is funded in part through grants from the McMahon Foundation and others. The group is a non-profit organization with the purpose of providing a designated place for seniors to meet their social, physical, and intellectual needs, with locations in Comanche, Cotton, Tillman and Grady counties.
To donate, visit their website at https://seniorcenterforcreativeliving.com.