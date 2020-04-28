While the value of $1,200 has been synonymous with government stimulus checks, the Lawton Food Bank recently received a $1,200 boost from the local chapter of the NAACP.
On Friday, Rev. Thomas Perry, President of NAACP Branch 6131 in Lawton, presented a check to the Lawton Food Bank for $1,200. The donation was made with the intent to help secure more supplies for the food bank.
“We have been seeing new families coming to receive food. We’re not necessarily seeing a huge increase like we expected, but we have made an effort to give higher quantities,” said Lawton Food Bank executive Director Marny Skindrud.
Perry said the NAACP wanted to give back to the community during these times and said the food bank was as good a candidate as any.
“When people see or hear of the NAACP, they think of equal rights, but we do service in the community because we are in this community,” Perry said. “The food bank is a great resource to this community.”
Skindrud was grateful for the donation, saying it will go even further than before in regards to feeding those who may need it.
“Normally, $1 can provide about four meals. Right now, because of donor-matching programs, it can provide eight,” Skindrud said. “The $1,200 can buy almost 10,000 meals. That goes a long way, for sure.”