K-12 mentoring programs in Lawton, Duncan and Cache have each received awards by the Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence to help fund programming, training, materials or other needs, according to a release.

Opportunity grants in the amount of $1,500 each went to the BEST! Mentoring program in Cache, One True Light in Duncan and The Gentlemen and Generals program at Eisenhower Elementary School in Lawton. In total, the foundation awarded $22,500 to Oklahoma K-12 mentoring programs through its 2023 Boren Mentoring Initiative.

Recommended for you