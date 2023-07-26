K-12 mentoring programs in Lawton, Duncan and Cache have each received awards by the Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence to help fund programming, training, materials or other needs, according to a release.
Opportunity grants in the amount of $1,500 each went to the BEST! Mentoring program in Cache, One True Light in Duncan and The Gentlemen and Generals program at Eisenhower Elementary School in Lawton. In total, the foundation awarded $22,500 to Oklahoma K-12 mentoring programs through its 2023 Boren Mentoring Initiative.
The BEST! Mentoring program in Cache was established in 2019 and matches fifth to 12th graders with a positive role model, focusing on life skills, career exploration and character building. The grant is used for the program’s annual kickoff event and education materials.
One True Light in Duncan was incorporated in 2012 to unite the community to meet the physical, emotional and academic needs of children. It serves Duncan through two programs: Summer Food and Fun as well as Link One Mentoring. The grant is used for a summer sendoff goodie bag.
The Gentlemen and Generals program (G2) at Eisenhower Elementary is an after-school club serving boys from third to fifth grade, teaching them about becoming gentlemen. The money is used to sponsor a field trip to an OKC Dodgers baseball game plus meal at a local restaurant to practice their etiquette skills.