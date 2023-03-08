Locally, advocates on each side of State Question 820 offered thoughts about the voters’ decision on Tuesday.
Amberly R. Taylor has been a long-time activist for NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). She said just because State Question 820 failed doesn’t mean the fight for marijuana legalization in Oklahoma or nationally is over.
“We’ll just have to do what we did in the beginning and rewrite it (the ballot measure),” she said. “If not, that’s OK, we’ll go back to the beginning. We’ll just keep pushing.”
Taylor moved back to Lawton to work for Connie Johnson during her gubernatorial campaign. Johnson rewrote the measure “14 or 15 times” before it got to where it was for Tuesday’s vote.
Citing the medical needs that marijuana legally satisfies, she said it’s important to remember the role cannabis serves for treating health conditions for minors, the elderly and those who’ve gotten off of narcotics through its usage.
“We have to remember, it’s still a medicine,” she said. “We have to make sure to protect patients’ rights.”
Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church, has been against the passage of recreational marijuana, although he does understand how medicinal use benefits those who use it. But he knows that proponents will rally and figure out another way of moving forward in the future. His hope is the state’s citizens speak definitively on the measure.
“As I’ve said, it’s another vice,” he said. “We’re not going to gloat over it.”
Teel said in the end, it’s up to the people and he prayed God’s will was followed.
“The majority of the people of the state of Oklahoma have expressed their voices,” he said. “Again, it’s the voice of our state and we’ll say thank you Lord and go on from there.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.