Locally, advocates on each side of State Question 820 offered thoughts about the voters’ decision on Tuesday.

Amberly R. Taylor has been a long-time activist for NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). She said just because State Question 820 failed doesn’t mean the fight for marijuana legalization in Oklahoma or nationally is over.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you