Representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau in are in town for the City of Lawton’s “Census Week” as part of their final push to get everyone in Oklahoma counted in the 2020 Census before the drop-dead date of Sept. 30.
Jason James, assistant superintendent of Lawton Public Schools, said the census determines the level of funding received from more than 125 federal programs in the local community each year.
“These programs are vital. Some of these programs include student Pell Grants, highway projects, nutritional programs, child welfare services, mental health services, domestic violence assistance, housing assistance and adult care funds. Without an accurate count the City of Lawton community may be well underfunded for the next 10 years,” James said.
If Comanche County is even 5 percent undercounted, it could lose more than $247 million in funding over the next 10 years, he warned.
If the undercount is greater than that, the loss will be even more, James added.
“That’s $24 million a year. This is money we can’t make up for. It’s imperative everyone participate in the census to take care of our community. This is the single greatest thing we can do for our community right now. We ask everyone to encourage their families, neighbors, friends, congregations and organizations to complete the census to help fund our future,” said James.
Census workers and community volunteers have been making the rounds to try to get as many citizens counted as possible. They were at Lawton Public Library Monday, Lawton City Hall Tuesday morning and the H.C. King Community Center Tuesday evening to assist those who may need help in completing the census. Response assistants are also at the Fort Sill PX and commissary this week, according to Emily Kelley, the U.S. Census Bureau partnership coordinator for Kansas and Oklahoma.
The week will wrap up with an “Everyone Counts Census Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th. The event will include a hot dog cookout, fun games, prizes and a “Meet and Greet” with Lawton police and firefighters.
“We’re in the home stretch. We have 30 days, and we need your help and your support to make sure that we are adequately prepared for the future,” James said.
Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor seconded that by saying, “This is truly a Team Lawton Fort Sill endeavor to complete the 2020 census. Fort Sill is committed to supporting the 2020 census. We work closely with the regional census office and the Lawton city manager’s office to see where we are in completing the census and where we need to focus more attention.
“During weekends we have a mobile questionnaire table set up in front of our commissary and our Post Exchange entrance to facilitate the census for our active duty, retiree and civilian populations. In addition to increased messaging through our town halls and social media pages, our leaders continue to communicate the importance of the census to our soldiers, families and civilians,” Taylor said.
Fort Sill Apache Tribal Chairwoman Lori Gooday Ware also offered support for an accurate count: “We are all aware of how the data obtained from the 2020 Census impacts our local community funding that provides for our schools, our healthcare facilities, and our roads and bridges. Federal funding also provides support for our Title programs and services for the benefit of our tribal and local community members. I strongly encourage everyone to complete the 2020 Census as it is an important civic duty. Our responses are kept secure and not shared with any other agencies, and it’s easy to complete either by telephone or by responding online.”
Dennis Johnson, regional deputy director for the U.S. Census Bureau, said he knew back in March this would be a historic, important census, but went on to say that “when I look at it now, I can tell you without any doubt this will be a census that no one will ever forget.
“I never in my wildest dreams pictured myself still talking about answering the census in September of census year. Actually, I pictured myself on a beach with some kind of cool beverage, maybe an umbrella, but I’m not there as you can see. And we’re not there yet, either, and that’s why we’re here today.”
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he’s going to be optimistic and say there’s going to be no undercount in the City of Lawton.
“The reason I say that is we have a great team here,” he said, citing the work of the personnel information office, the community relations office and the census team in getting the word out.
“In the event we are undercounted, it’s going to be a big impact to the city. There are 132 federal programs that are funded through this census, and it can impact everything from nutritional programs to roads and bridges. So even a little bit of undercounting will impact the community … That’s why it’s important that we work together with our census partners and the mayor’s and city manager’s offices to ensure that we are getting as much of this information out as possible so our citizens have all the way up to the last minute to register for the census so we get counted properly,” Cleghorn said.
“It’s vitally important. There’s nothing we can do at this moment that will have a greater impact financially to our programs and our citizens as this count is to our city and our county,” he said.