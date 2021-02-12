Snow and extreme low temperatures are coming to southwest Oklahoma and some local agencies are preparing to help those in need of shelter.
Record cold weather with heavy snow is expected this weekend into early next week, according to National Weather Service Reports.
North to northeast winds will drive the wind chills to dangerous levels at times. Wind chills below -5 are likely over the northern half of Oklahoma early Saturday, dropping further to below -20 at times Monday and Tuesday.
A snowstorm is expected to begin Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma, then spread quickly southeast through the day on Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will probably occur Sunday night and early Monday. Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. A gusty northerly wind will result in blowing and drifting of snow as well as very poor visibility.
To help those without shelter or a warm place to sleep, the Salvation Army is offering free overnight emergency shelter. Along with shelter they are also offering laundry service and hot showers. The Salvation Army is located at 1306 SW E and will be open for cold weather nights and days when temperatures are below 32 degrees.
“At this time there are no Red Cross Warming Stations open across the state. If you need help accessing community resources, please call 2-1-1,” a post on the organization’s official Facebook page read. “Please also check your local municipalities for what might be open in your area.”
The C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter currently has six beds available for women and four beds available for men, said shelter director Cecilia Solano.
While identification is not required to use the shelter, a background check will need to be completed prior to entry.