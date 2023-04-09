Learning the role

Matthew Wormus, from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, goes over the finer details of the role for the Comanche County Local Emergency Planning Committee (CCLEPC) in helping local be aware and prepared in the worst-case scenario.

 Scott Rains/staff

With its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the Comanche County Local Emergency Planning Committee homed in on its role in helping locals be aware and prepared in the worst-case scenario.

The meeting, its third since its inaugural in June 2022, allowed Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Director Clint Langford to make an announcement that has meaning.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

