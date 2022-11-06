Local election ballots to include district judges, Oklahoma House and Senate seats

Polls across the state will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Nov. 8 General Election that will include federal, state and local seats, including district judges.

Those polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., following four days of in-person absentee voting held last week. Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims reported voting was brisk for those days, with about 800 residents casting ballots on Wednesday, the first time that Oklahoma held four days of early voting.

