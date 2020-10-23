Southwest Oklahoma has been among the rising tide of COVID-19 cases across the state, but pinpointing the spike’s cause remains difficult.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that between Comanche, Stephens, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Jackson, Kiowa and Caddo counties, Southwest Oklahoma accounts for 5,509 of the state’s 112,483 cases of the virus. Seventy of the total 1,221 Oklahoma deaths come from the state’s southwest corner.
Many of the cases are following a recent increase, according to Brandie Combs, Department of Health Regional Director for District 5/Southwest Oklahoma. It’s tough to pinpoint where this rash is blooming.
“As unconventional as it may sound, it would be easier to be able to point to a specific population of location and say that’s where we are seeing an outbreak,” she said. “Unfortunately, that’s simply not the case. We are seeing cases throughout the community and across most age groups. The average number of daily cases in counties are increasing.”
As example, Combs noted that Caddo County was averaging seven new cases a day in August. By September, it went up to eight. Now, it’s averaging 14 new cases a day.
The same can be said for Comanche County, according to Combs. In August, the average was 16 cases a day, followed by a drop to 13 in September. October brought a return with a vengeance as the average has climbed to 26 new cases per day.
Jackson County isn’t faring much better. Combs said there’s a current average of 13 cases a day when, in August and September, the averages were four and seven respectively.
“This is trend is not unique to these three counties, it’s a similar story in most counties in rural Southwest Oklahoma,” she said.
Combs said there’s a special weapon that can activate itself to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Our greatest resource in the fight to slow the spread of COVID is Oklahomans,” she said. “We need all Oklahomans to engage, recognize this virus for what it is and the risk it poses to our communities, churches and families and respond by adopting those behaviors we know are effective: wear a mask, wash hands, physical distance and stay home if you’re sick.”
Combs said that flu shots have been added to the list of recommendations. As flu season is arriving, it’s imperative to take precautions because the combination with the pandemic can “overwhelm an already stretched health care system.”
Although she wasn’t provided Thursday’s totals, Combs said the day prior showed that hospital capacity in Comanche and Jackson counties were pushing capacity for patients.
On Thursday, Nicole Jolly, marketing director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said the hospital remains busy due to several factors, which include COVID patients, critical care patients and other patients. However, patients are still being accepted and care continues.
There have been no inpatient flu cases, but the hospital is prepared for when it happens, according to Jolly. She said staff are prepared for whatever follows.
“CCMH Incident Command and Leadership meet on a regular basis and have contingency plans in place,” she said. “CCMH officials continue to work closely with the Comanche County Health Department regarding our COVID cases.”
Southwestern Medical Center reports a similar situation. Mary Towe, marketing director for the hospital, said the hospital still has room to meet patient needs, including in critical and intensive care.
“We continually monitor the prevalence of the virus in our community, in addition to evaluating operational capacity and following all necessary protocols,” she said. “Beyond our hospital walls, we are working closely with local and regional partners to ensure a well-coordinated response to serving our community through the pandemic.”
Towe stressed the safety for visitors to the hospital and said those in need will be treated in the best of conditions.
Combs said that the Department of Health has added a Comanche County testing resource. IMMY labs is offering COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cameron University stadium parking lot on the corner of Southwest 38th Street and W. Gore Boulevard.
Those interested in getting tested need to sign up for an appointment at www.immylabs.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.