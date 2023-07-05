Dr. Eugenio Najera, M.D.

Dr. Eugenio Najera, M.D., is the principal research investigator at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

 Johannes Becht/staff

A new Pfitzer drug against breast cancer is currently being tested in international clinical trials, and Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma is the first to enroll a patient in phase III in the entire United States.

Veritac-2 is a global, randomized phase III study of ARV-471, a newly developed oral medication that works by blocking estrogen receptors in patients. Although there are different types of breast cancer, in a majority of them, estrogen is part of the cause, Dr. Eugenio Najera, M.D., principal research investigator at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, said.

