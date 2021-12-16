When the Dollins family lost their home to a fire in late November, they lost a lot of things that can’t be replaced.
Their daughter’s room, and everything in it, was reduced to ash, and their family cat died after trying to hide in the house.
With the holidays just around the corner, the family struggled to see much to look forward to. Members of the Lawton community came together to bring a little hope — and a lot of holiday cheer — back into the family’s lives.
On Wednesday, the owners of Garza’s Green Grass Lawn Care and Landscaping and Powers Heating and Air, and some of their family members, arrived at the house where the Dollins family is temporarily living with a convoy of cars packed with food, Christmas presents and Christmas lights.
The Christmas donation is a yearly tradition for the Garza’s, who make donations of food and set up Christmas lights for a family in need every holiday season.
When they heard about what had happened to the Dollins’ home, they decided immediately who they were going to help this year, according to David Garza, part owner of the company.
“This was a no-brainer for us,” Garza said. “We felt in our hearts we needed to do something to help.”
The Garza and Powers families found out about the Dollins family through one of their customers, Mary Leonhart. Leonhart said that when she entered the family into the into the list of names being considered, she did it by chance, and with little time to spare.
“I went on their site to pay a bill, and I saw they had a program for helping people,” Leonhart said. “It was the last day submissions were open. I think it was just a God thing.”
When she submitted the family for the program, the Garza’s reached out to her the next day to say that the family was selected. Leonhart said that when she delivered the news to the family, they were ecstatic.
“The kids were doing somersaults they were so excited,” Leonhart said.
The Garza and Powers families arrived at the house and, within 40 minutes, had strung lights around the house. Then, they called the family out into the yard, walked back to their vehicles, and came back with laundry baskets full of wrapped Christmas presents.
Wendy Powers, wife of company owner Monty Powers, said they made sure each member of the family got something.
“Each family member got one to three gifts,” Powers said.
The family had some idea that they would receive gifts, but they had no idea how many there would be. Jesse Dollins, the mother of the Dollins family, said she was overwhelmed by the generosity she had seen for her family after the fire.
“It was a terrible thing,” Dollins said. “But we’ve had so many blessings this year.”
After the donation, Dollins’ had no doubt about how the holidays would be for her family this year.
“It will be an amazing Christmas,” Dollins said.