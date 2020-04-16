On Tuesday, Mayor Stan Booker announced that some local businesses would be allowed to reopen effective April 15. Golf courses, clothing stores, sporting goods stores and car washes were given the green light to open for business with the caveat that they must continue to maintain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When Eddie Hamra heard the news, he was excited. First about the reopening of golf courses and then about the reopening of clothing stores. Hamra is the owner of Edward’s Men’s Wear, which has been in business for 66 years. Located in downtown Lawton, Hamra’s business has been shuttered since March 21 in compliance with city ordinances.
While Hamra was able to mail a few items and perform a few curbside drops, the bulk of his business has been shuttered.
“Nothing is comparable to this. There is no doubt. It’s not 9/11. 9/11 was horrible, but it wasn’t prolonged. This is by no means over. I think our city council is trying to do the right things, though I think there are some things there that should have been thought through on the clothing side,” Hamra said.
Now, Hamra is preparing to reopen to a changed world. Where once he would have sealed a deal over a handshake — or a hug if he knew you well enough — now the world exists in nods and elbow bumps. His old way of doing business is gone. And he isn’t convinced it will come back.
“I don’t feel that anything will ever be the same. My business is a handshake,” Hamra said. “It’s part of our customer service. To let everyone that comes in know how much we appreciate them. I just can’t foresee it ever being like it was as far as closeness.”
While officially he was allowed to reopen on April 15, Hamra is taking the time to get the necessary safety precautions in order which includes installing sneeze guards and procuring face masks and gloves for his four employees.
“I was very fortunate to have a sister-in-law that is very adept at sewing and she has made us a number of masks with filters. The disposable gloves I’m not having trouble finding,” Hamra said. “I want everyone to know that we will do our best to serve our customers and keep our employees and customers safe and healthy.”
Even once the business is reopened, which Hamra plans to do by April 20, things will look different from what his customers are used to.
“We are obviously going to take appointments if it is more convenient for someone to set an appointment. We’re really looking at this from a safety viewpoint for not only our employees here in the store but our customers as well. Right now we are going to start opening on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Hamra said.
Hamra plans to get his social media team working on spreading the word, and said that, for his regular clients, he plans to begin calling some of them personally to let them know about the reopening and the new hours. It all goes back to his attention to customer service.
“The reality is that, hopefully, at some point when there is some kind of cure for this COVID-19, maybe things can get back to as close to normal as we can think of,” Hamra said.