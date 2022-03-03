In his first State of the Union address, President Biden praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his historic Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court justice.
Biden recently announced Jackson as his pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement after 28 years on the court.
Leaders in Lawton’s Black community reacted positively to Biden’s historic nomination, citing Jackson’s experience, fairness and credentials.
Judge David Lewis sits on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, but he is deeply connected to Lawton and Comanche County. He served four years as a Comanche County prosecutor, after four years in private practice. Lewis also served as Comanche County special judge from 1991 to 1999. He was a district judge for Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson and Cotton counties from 1999 to 2005. He formerly served as president of the Comanche County Bar Association.
“I have looked at Judge Brown’s bio, and while I’ve never met her before, from what I’ve read she is clearly well qualified,” Lewis said. “This is just my humble opinion, but I think she brings a balance to the court. I think what the public should hope for from the Supreme Court down to the court in Lawton, Oklahoma, is balance.”
Lewis was impressed by Jackson’s background as a public defender and believed that it was the kind of experience that would help her bring a balanced approach to the bench.
“And of course, it’s a historic nomination, you can’t deny that,” Brown said.
Kim Jones, a local author and teacher at MacArthur High School, echoed Brown’s sentiments.
“The historical aspect of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is a celebration of excellence in equality for all women,” Jones said.
As an educator, Jones believes that Jackson’s nomination is a win for representation and a validation of Jackson’s intelligence.
“Representation is important on every level because, collectively, it brings out the best in all of us,” Jones said.
Bishop John Dunaway, who has played an active role in Lawton’s Black community for several years, lauded President Biden for his commitment to finding a highly qualified candidate.
“I think that, historically, this is so necessary,” Dunaway said. “I think especially when we consider that she is not just being nominated because she is a woman, or African American, but that she is qualified, not just marginally qualified, but top-of-the-line qualified. I always want the room to be represented in an equitable way, but I don’t want the room represented by those that are not qualified.”
Dunaway is hopeful that if Jackson is confirmed it will send a message of hope to young Black women across the country.
“Here you have a living example of someone who looks like you, someone from your background, your ethnicity, your gender, here is someone doing what the naysayers said cannot be done,” Dunaway said. “What kind of great message would that be to young people who have been victimized and told they could not do this or they could not do that.”
Jackson’s nomination process is in the hands of the U.S. Senate. If she is confirmed, she will not change the ideological makeup of the court, but will serve as a symbolic representation of the kind of diversity President Biden promised to work toward during his presidential campaign.