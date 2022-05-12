The City Council approved action Tuesday that would allow city staff to apply for $78 million in state revolving loan funds, enough to cover four water and sewer projects.
The funding will come from revolving loan programs maintained by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ). Repayment of the loans will come through multiple sources, most notably, the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said Lawton will seek $45 million in Clean Water funding to cover upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and to launch a program to replace aging water meters across the city. The funding will be overseen by the OWRB.
Whisenhunt said $40 million is allocated toward the wastewater plant work, the first of a three-phase project to repair and modernize the aging plant in southeast Lawton. The project cost reflects the volatile nature of today’s construction industry: Lawton already secured a $47 million loan from the revolving loan fund in 2021, but dramatic increases in construction costs, plus the addition of work to replace the influent screening structure in this first phase, have driven the cost of the project to $60.5 million.
Design plans for Phase I are in the 90 percent completed phase, meaning city staff expects to submit those plans to the OWRB for review within three weeks. Whisenhunt said the plan is to let the project open for bids in late July or early August, with a notice to proceed issued to the winning contractor by late September.
The remaining $5 million will fund replacement of 10,000 of the city’s 30,000 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) water meters. Whisenhunt said the meters (which converted the city from in-person reading to digital reading) were installed 13 to 14 years ago and are nearing the end of their useful lives.
“As they get older, efficiencies go down,” he said, explaining those inefficiencies mean meters are recording less water than is actually being used, which is costing the city water revenue.
He said that is why city staff will begin the replacement program with meters suspected of excess water loss.
Whisenhunt said the projects will be submitted separately to the OWRB “because of the life expectancy of those assets.” The wastewater treatment plant will be a 30-year loan; the meter project a 15-year loan.
The $33 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, overseen by ODEQ, will fund installation of new waterlines along Cache Road, from Northwest 67th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard, and replace the outdated water supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.
The $25 million Cache Road waterline project was planned by city staff to solve problems caused along the busy arterial by constant repair projects on aging, brittle segments of a 50-year-old waterline. The plan is to install 10,600 feet of 24-inch and 36-inch mains between Northwest 40th Street and Pump Station No. 3 at Atlanta Avenue, and 15,00 feet of 12-inch main from Northwest 40th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard.
The project will include installation of a sidewalk between Northwest 38th and Northwest 16th streets, and a pedestrian bridge over Cache Creek on the south side of Cache Road, which also will hold a section of the new waterline. The line will be attached under the bridge, a substantial savings over tunneling under the creek to install the line, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
Funds also will pay to update the water SCADA system, which controls and monitors all aspects of the city’s water system, to include water treatment plant operations. The existing system uses a Windows XP platform, which no longer is supported.
“SCADA is the brains that runs the plants,” Whisenhunt said, adding the high-tech system also means fewer employees would be needed for plant operations.
Estimated cost of that work is $3.5 million to $4.5 million.