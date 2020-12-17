The Bible comes alive this weekend with a living Nativity hosted by Lawton’s Central Baptist Church at Elmer Thomas Park.
Beginning 6 p.m. Friday, volunteers from Lawton’s Central Baptist Church will perform the first of four nightly, half-hour shows. The shows will feature two scenes, one depicting the birth of Jesus and a second one telling the story of when he was a toddler and the three kings visited Him. The act includes live animals such as donkeys, sheep, a zebu and a camel — animals that would have been in the manger during Jesus’s birth, said Nativity Director Max Sasseen.
Sasseen said unlike traditional Nativity scenes, this show includes actors, representing the shepherds, baby Jesus as well as Mary and Joseph. He said the show will provide a quick glimpse of what it might have been like the night Jesus was born.
“We’re excited about being able to do something during these times,” Sasseen said. “Everything is live. In other words the wise men are live, the angels up on these platforms are live, including the choir. There’s also the narration that tells the story of Christmas.”
The show consists of over 40 volunteers who have been working this week setting up the stages, preparing costumes and rehearsing for the scenes.
Unlike prior years, children will not be allowed to come early and pet the animals, said Kristy Weber, animal coordinator. Weber said she was disappointed that children would not be allowed to meet the animals, but because of COVID-19 guidelines the group felt it was best to eliminate that part of the show.
Sasseen said the park has opened additional parking to compensate for areas closed off because of Holiday in the Park. He said even though the event is outdoors, everyone should still practice social distancing.
“Christmas is about hope,” Sasseen said. “And maybe there’s never been a better time than now to celebrate Christmas and the end of 2020. Even though the world’s been crazy, we still have tons of stuff to be thankful for. Christmas is still a time of family.”