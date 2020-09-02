Poor Boys Antique Tractor club will host its 40th Annual Living History Days in Fletcher from Thursday through Saturday at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.
“We’re so proud to be able to continue to host this event every year,” said club president Stanley Greenfield. “We do this for the kids so that they can see how their grandparents and great-grandparents lived and how they worked so hard just to survive.”
The free event will kick off with a kids’ day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday where children will see rope making, log sawing with a log splitter and an antique hay press at work. Children also will get to use an antique hand water pump and shell corn with an antique corn shucker. The highlight of the day will be free homemade ice cream produced by a machine run by an antique tractor.
A parade of tractors will begin at 1 p.m. Friday. Participants will line up at the Fletcher School and travel down Main Street.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, a silent auction and an antique tractor pull will begin. The silent auction will consist of items donated by sponsors, including an antique John Deere pedal car.