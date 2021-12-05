First Baptist Church of Lawton has been presenting its “Living Christmas Tree” for 40 years. Long enough for it to become an important part of the holidays for many in the community, according to Mike Neff, the director for the tree.
“It’s been a Southwest Oklahoma tradition for years,” Neff said. “It’s a Christmas tradition for a lot of people in the area.”
The tradition will return for its 40th anniversary performance beginning Friday. Neff, who has directed the presentation for 10 years, said that this year’s show will be different from how it’s been presented in the past.
“We’ve given it more of a modern twist,” Neff said. “We hope to present a multi-generational worship experience that everyone can enjoy.”
Construction and rehearsals for the “Living Christmas Tree” begin every year in September. Volunteers from the church congregation and the wider Lawton community work together to bring the presentation to life every year.
“The Living Christmas Tree” presentation is a lot of things at once. It features a 40-foot tall tree, covered in lights, a 40-musician orchestra, and a 100-voice choir, many of whom stand on risers within the tree itself.
Joy Christie, one of those 100 voices, said performing from inside the tree has one big drawback, from her perspective.
“The only bad part of being in the tree is you don’t get to see it,” Christie said.
Christie started performing as part of the tree five years ago when her father, Tony Christie, associate pastor for the church, first moved to Lawton.
“When I heard about it, I knew I just had to get involved,” Christie said.
The presentation of the “Living Christmas Tree” also includes a special guest performance from gospel performers Blake and Jenna Bolerjack.
“The Living Christmas Tree” is a family event and is attended yearly by as many as 3,000 people from around the Southwest Oklahoma area. No calls to babysitters are necessary for the presentation, as childcare will be provided free of charge by First Baptist Church.
Doors will open one hour before each of the four presentations of the tree.