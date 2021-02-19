A suspect known only as “Little L” is wanted for some big trouble.
Lawton police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment at 1401 SW B regarding a disturbance with a gun. The victim said a suspect known only as “Little L” got into an argument with him but had already left in a silver Buick Regal.
According to the report, “Little L” had given him a ride to the apartments to pick some keys and arrived to learn they were inside a car parked in the lot. After first omitting that a gun was involved in the incident, he then said that someone had tried to shoot him. He said that when he went to get his keys, “Little L” pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him in the face if he didn’t take the keys back to the apartment where he’d retrieved them. Following the threats, he said that “Little L” left in his Buick.
A witness told police he hadn’t seen anything involving the gun. Neither man knew “Little L’s” true identity.
A short while later, the witness from the first incident reported his 2015 Ford Escape had been stolen. He believes the suspect may have taken his keys and stolen the car after police left the first time, the report states.