OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Broadband Office’s statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Lawton June 9.

“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” is passing through 18 Oklahoma communities as part of a statewide effort to gather public input toward a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The Lawton session will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.

