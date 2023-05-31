OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Broadband Office’s statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Lawton June 9.
“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” is passing through 18 Oklahoma communities as part of a statewide effort to gather public input toward a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The Lawton session will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.
Data show more than 800,000 Oklahomans — one in five — lack access to dependable high-speed internet service in Oklahoma.
“Access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service has become a necessity. Our mission is to ensure every family, student, business, farmer and tribal community in Oklahoma has that access,” Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders said. “A key priority to ensure our mission is successful is to hear from and talk with Oklahomans who lack adequate service today. We welcome anyone with questions or concerns, or who wants to learn more about our efforts to attend one of the meetings scheduled across the state between now and June 23.”
Residents, business owners, farmers and ranchers, leaders, members of tribal communities, and representatives for schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and other community organizations are encouraged to attend the meetings. Residents are encouraged to register for the sessions at oklahoma.gov/broadband/outreach.
Questions may be directed to MJ Barton, tribal & programs outreach manager, Oklahoma Broadband Office, at mj.barton@broadband.ok.gov or (405) 517-2393.
The Oklahoma Broadband Office was created by the State Legislature in May 2022 to lead an aggressive effort to ensure fast and affordable internet service throughout Oklahoma. The office has a five-year mission to develop and administer grant programs to reach that goal, while coordinating efforts to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently. In 2022, the Oklahoma Legislature allocated a portion of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding toward upgrading broadband (high speed internet) via investment grants and development of regional operation centers.