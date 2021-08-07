DUNCAN — A Stephens County inmate who is accused of defying lockdown met his detention officers with liquid fury.
For throwing a cup of brown liquid at an officer, the law is throwing the book at him with a felony charge.
The Stephens County District Court issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Brian Reed Jones, 22, of Duncan, for a felony count of assault and battery of a police officer, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Jones is accused of resisting an ordered lockdown at the Stephens County Detention Center on July 19. Jones was seen outside his cell in the day room of his housing unit and when ordered to his cell, yelled, “I just want some cleaning supplies! I want cleaning supplies!”
Jones then went into his cell and kicked his shoe off toward the door, landing in its opening and preventing it from being secured shut, the affidavit states. A deputy cleared the shoe and secured the door when, he said, Jones threw the liquid through the food port in the door onto the legs of his uniform.
Security video showed Jones holding a cup and drinking a brown liquid while in the day room. According to the affidavit, Jones is seen moving “abruptly” in his cell just before the deputy recoils from the food service port.
Jones has been in the jail custody since June 24. He was arrested for a bench warrant after leaving a rehab facility he’d been ordered to following a November 2020 misdemeanor drug case involving methamphetamine, records indicate.