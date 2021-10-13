DUNCAN — A Lindsay man is accused of damaging an oil and gas lease while fleeing police on foot following a high-speed chase.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Seth Daniel Coots, 34, for tampering with a critical infrastructure facility, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called by Lindsay police in support of a pursuit on Oklahoma 75 on Sept. 29 that went into Stephens County. According to the probable cause affidavit, Coots was driving a Ford Mustang and had gotten out and was running on an Ovintiv Oil and Gas lease about ¼ mile south of Oklahoma 29.
Deputy Ronald Pruitt joined in the search that included a K9 officer and searched the property. Coots was taken into custody shortly before midnight.
Pruitt saw a production control box that had been opened and several wires were disconnected and pulled apart, the affidavit states. Over $4,600 worth of damage was found that caused the site to shut down for about 10 hours.
Coonts is in Garvin County custody.
He has three prior felony convictions in the county: January 2014, driving while under the influence of alcohol and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and in January 2017, driving under the influence of alcohol, records indicate.