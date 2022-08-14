NAME: Linda A. Chapman
OCCUPATION: Choir director at Centenary United Methodist Church and a retired Lawton elementary music teacher.
FAMILY: Two grown children: Robert, who lives in Edmond; and Elizabeth Garone, who also lives in Edmond with her husband, Doug. She has triplet grandchildren: Nathan, Laurel and Erica. Her husband, Tom, passed away in 2011 from a bicycle riding event at the Tour of the Wichitas.
1. What are the most pressing needs in your ward? What are some solutions that you would pose to address them?
Maintaining and updating all aspects of infrastructure, streets and sidewalks are ongoing projects. We do not need to be resolving problems because of a lack of maintenance and repair. We must keep infrastructure at the top of the list. Because of the CIP, the city is working on more of these projects than in the past.
Three years ago, one of my goals for Ward 3 was Neighborhood Pride. It is still a continued goal. Neighborhood Services has worked diligently, bringing attention to citizens to keep properties clean. But the city alone cannot do everything. It takes residents to help and take ownership of projects that enhance neighborhoods. When we work together, there is such a wonderful sense of community pride. Bulk pickup continues to help, in addition to the “Bag and Tie” and “Do Not Litter” campaigns. Having pride in the upkeep of neighborhoods makes Ward 3 more attractive.
2. The City of Lawton has about $9 million in funding from this year’s designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. What should the City of Lawton spend that money on and why?
The ARPA $9 million is a one-time payment that needs to be used carefully and according to ARPA spending requirements. With inflationary costs ballooning, we should choose projects that have the utmost need. And there are many. Here are some to consider:
a. We have multiple, city-wide HVAC systems that need repair or replacement. Many units are over 20 years old with parts unavailable. The library and the Museum of the Great Plains are two examples.
b. The South 11th Street Bridge is in dire need of replacement. Our trash truck loads cannot use this bridge. They must detour around it, which results in more time and cost taken for this service.
c. Fiberoptic extensions and cybersecurity software are critical as technology continues to grow.
I would like the council to consider prioritizing projects that need immediate attention. I represent Ward 3, but Council as a whole will need to decide projects.
3. What should city priorities be, in terms of making repairs or replacing residential roads and arterials throughout the community?
The City of Lawton has hired IMS, a road survey company that is surveying every road in Lawton. Many streets through the decades have been built with a variety of specifications and materials. Not always have our streets been maintained at an adequate level, mostly because of a lack of funding. Rather than trying “hit and miss” decisions, this survey will identify roads that need repair or replacement and prioritize them. This will be more cost effective in the long run. Road repairs and replacements take a long time to complete. Securing rights-of-way, infrastructure, design, and engineering are necessary. Once we get a report from IMS, we will have a 5-year program.