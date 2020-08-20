A diverse group supporting the creation of a women’s suffragette monument in downtown Lawton will kick off the first of a three-phase project Friday.
WOMEN that VOTE! formally broke ground in August 2019 on a site in Ned Shepler Park that will become the showcase for a five-figured monument that will salute the diverse women who fought for the right to vote and other civil rights. The park, located south of West Gore Boulevard, immediately west of Lawton Police Department, already is home to a statue honoring the late arts supporter Bill Crawford and his friend, the late actress Candice Early.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, WOMEN that VOTE!, Young Professionals of Lawton and others will launch Phase 1 of a project designed to raise the $120,000 needed to cover the cost of the bronze sculpture by Tulsa sculptor Denise Ford, lighting, benches and landscaping. Friday’s focus is on lighting, after an electrician completed the wiring that will support electricity needed for the site.
In recognition of an election year, Young Professionals of Lawton also will operate a voter registration table and a 2020 Census booth for those who will attend the ceremony, as well as anyone else who wants to register for either activity. Officials from BancFirst will be on hand to accept sponsorship donations.
Barbara Curry, the CEO and founder of WOMEN that VOTE! who launched the monument project, said while she explored other locations, Ned Shepler Park was the best site because of the diverse activities it already hosts, from political gatherings to the annual Arts for All Festival. The project will be brought to life in three stages, starting with Friday’s dedication of the lighting. In summer 2021, supporters plan to dedicate four benches that will highlight the site. Dedication of the bronze life-sized monument is tentatively planned for 2022.
Curry said the monument is intended to honor the memories of strong women who led the way for voting rights and political involvement, which is why what originally was envisioned as three women now will be five, standing in a circle and facing outward. The figures will represent Caucasian, African-American, Native American, Hispanic and Asian women, strong women of various ethnic/racial backgrounds who were active and continue to be active in voting rights, politics and other issues important to the country.
Alberto Rivas, chairman of Young Professionals of Lawton, said the events honored by the statue remain relevant today, which is the reason the project has grown in scope. He and Patty Neuwirth, long-time member of the Lawton Board of Education, also laud the fact that the monument will serve an educational goal for the younger members of the community.
“It’s a part of history,” Curry said, explaining the statue will include an explanation of voting rights for women, which helped lead the way for women and men.
Curry said supporters are continuing their fundraising efforts, a process made easier now that WOMEN that VOTE! is a registered 501 c(3), meaning donations are tax-deductible. The final phase will be the statue itself, and completion of the fundraising effort will determine when the statue is dedicated, Curry said.
Information is available on the WOMEN that VOTE! web site: www.womenthatvote.com or Facebook: WOMEN that VOTE!