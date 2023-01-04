There’s a lot of memorization in Kenzie McGill’s class, but there also is the chance to use your imagination to create living works of art.
Memorization comes in the form of pictures of vegetation, and in the days leading up to the final week of the Fall semester, McGill’s students were scattered throughout her classroom, most working in teams, flipping frantically through pages and pages of pictures as they worked to identify plants by sight. It’s not that they put off learning until the last minute, McGill said. Rather, it’s an illustration of just how many plants students have to identify.
“A lot,” said MacArthur High student Amaya Brown, of what McGill estimated was 31 pages of plants that can grow and thrive in Oklahoma.
Committing that information to memory is an important part of the dual nature of McGill’s Greenhouse Production and Floral Design class, offered at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center. While the high school students are learning the same thing, they’re going to apply the knowledge in different ways.
“I want to be a botanist,” Brown said, explaining she has always been interested in flowers, a love she and her mother inherited from her grandmother. “We all have green thumbs.”
Brown also likes the fact she can earn floral certification while learning greenhouse operations, both job skills that can keep students working locally, she said.
Ariana Roig, an Eisenhower High School student, also is interested in gaining certification, admitting she may be partial to the class’ floral design component.
“I love the hands-on aspect,” she said, explaining while there has been a lot of paper learning, she loves the idea of creating things with flowers.
So, while Roig and her classmates are looking forward to working in the school farm greenhouse in the Spring semester,, she wants to keep her hand in floral design. Brown said that design aspect has been a popular part of the class, noting that earlier in the school year, students created corsages for the homecoming queen courts of the city’s three high schools.
McGill, a staff member in LPS’s agriculture education program, said students must be able to identify plants because they’re going to see them again: the Spring semester will focus on greenhouse production, which will include garden flowers and vegetables that will be sold as a fundraiser at the end of the school year. That’s OK with Brown, who said she’s looking forward to applying what students have been learning.
“It will help me get some experience,” she said.
McGill said while greenhouse production has been a constant in Lawton’s FFA program for decades, floral design is a recent addition that is proving to be popular.
Each segment has specific goals. In greenhouse production, students learn the importance of greenhouses, plant anatomy and growth, and other aspects of planting and keeping plants thriving in a controlled atmosphere. Floral design is using that greenhouse product to create, with an emphasis on caring for and handling fresh flowers and the tools and equipment needed to turn them into arrangements.
McGill said what is now one course was two separate classes last year, but both still tie into “my side of agriculture” and its emphasis on horticulture and related career pathways. She predicts the courses will return to two separate classes in the 2023-2024 school year so more students can participate. The Life Ready Center already has a waiting list of 45 students who want in a class limited to 15. McGill said making greenhouse production and floral design two classes makes room for 30 students.
The popularity of the class delights her. While the class plays into a longstanding component of FFA — students have been using the greenhouse to grow plants to sell for years — the new aspect is enticing new students to agriculture. McGill estimated her class is evenly split between students already involved with FFA and those outside the program, as well as split between those who want greenhouse experience and those who want to work in floral design.
“I was surprised to have a boy in here,” she said, adding he is one of her best floral design students, with a keen eye for design and vegetation.
“That’s kinda cool,” she said, explaining the artistic nature of the craft, coupled with the ability to strengthen landscaping skills, makes the course a good learning experience that could lead to a career. “That’s drawing a lot of kiddos.”
While there is some allure in earning certification, some students simply want to learn about plants, including those that can be used to brighten an Oklahoma landscape. McGill admitted that was part of her attraction, but she also has found that working in a greenhouse among the plants is comforting.
“I get a sense of peace,” she said.