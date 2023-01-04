There’s a lot of memorization in Kenzie McGill’s class, but there also is the chance to use your imagination to create living works of art.

Memorization comes in the form of pictures of vegetation, and in the days leading up to the final week of the Fall semester, McGill’s students were scattered throughout her classroom, most working in teams, flipping frantically through pages and pages of pictures as they worked to identify plants by sight. It’s not that they put off learning until the last minute, McGill said. Rather, it’s an illustration of just how many plants students have to identify.

