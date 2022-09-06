A new learning center created in 2021 by Lawton Public Schools has proven wildly successful, with class offerings tripling and student enrollment more than doubling as the new school year gets off to a quick start.

When the Life Ready Center debuted in August 2021 at the former Tomlinson Middle School, Lawton Public Schools administrators were still analyzing the possibilities for a new style of learning environment where secondary students take classes ranging from college courses and AP classes, to speciality art classes. The goal was to give students want they wanted, in terms of unique learning experiences that may not be practical at their home schools.