A new learning center created in 2021 by Lawton Public Schools has proven wildly successful, with class offerings tripling and student enrollment more than doubling as the new school year gets off to a quick start.
When the Life Ready Center debuted in August 2021 at the former Tomlinson Middle School, Lawton Public Schools administrators were still analyzing the possibilities for a new style of learning environment where secondary students take classes ranging from college courses and AP classes, to speciality art classes. The goal was to give students want they wanted, in terms of unique learning experiences that may not be practical at their home schools.
Principal Charlotte Oates smiles at the memory of that ambitious start, where 500 students from LPS' three high schools were bused to her campus to take advantage of courses only offered at the Life Ready Center. Today's campus is much busier. What had been about 20 classes last year now is 60, and student enrollment is 1,200. The growth has presented challenges that Oates and her staff still are working to overcome, but they're doing so cheerfully because they know their experiment is succeeding.
Oates said it is difficult to more than double a student body without experiencing some growing pains.
One is as simple as transportation: students who attend the Life Ready Center remain enrolled at their primary school, meaning the district has to bus them from Lawton High, Eisenhower High and MacArthur High. MacArthur is the farthest away, so its students are on buses for the longest period of time and that means students are 5 minutes late to class, a situation that probably won't change, Life Ready Center staff members said.
Lawton High is the closest and Oates said that probably is the reason it has the largest enrollment. But, that fact prompted some problems.
"One bus is not enough," she said, of an early situation where one bus filled to the brim would bring students to the Life Ready Center, then quickly return to Lawton High for the next load, to avoid delays. The solution: Lawton Public Schools assigned two buses specifically for Lawton High students.
Lunch also was an adjustment. Classes are offered all day long, so lunch is provided for students on campus for fifth and six hours (between 10:50 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.). The average lunch crowd was about 100 students last year. This year, there are more.
"We fed 400 kids in 20 minutes," Oates said of the hectic pace her cafeteria staff experienced in the early days of school, providing traditional meals, as well as options such as pizza and salad. "They all ate."
Oates said one of the things that makes the Life Ready Center work is that the district listens to students.
"Kids request classes," she said, explaining the courses added to the schedule are student-driven, meaning if a student wants a specific class, they can present the idea via interest surveys and officials work to make it happen.
The wide variety of coursework already offered illustrates the fact the Life Ready Center doesn't cater to one kind of student. The campus is home to all of Lawton Public Schools' concurrent college classes (high school enrolled in classes at Cameron University) and also houses Advanced Placement classes and engineering-related courses. It also offers special interest classes, which range from an extensive art program, to agriculture and animal-based programs, to language coursework in French, Comanche and American Sign Language.
Oates said she and her staff are happy to be there.
"It's a labor of love. And, it's paying dividends," she said, of the growth she has witnessed in just one year.
One of the largest growth areas was concurrent enrollment. All those classes now are offered only at the Life Ready Center, Oates said, explaining her campus was able to create a college-like atmosphere for the high schoolers (to the point of providing study areas and a coffee bar). That area has about 150 students enrolled, who attend classes in 1.5-hour segments as they would on a college campus, rather than 45-minute sessions that must be offered in high school settings to match other classes.
Oates said she's proud of the concurrent area because of the advantage it offers, even over actually attending Cameron University.
"If a (high school) parent wanted their child to go to college, I'd have them go here over sending them to campus," she said, explaining the Life Ready Center creates a college-like atmosphere while providing the support a high schooler might not receive as one face among many on a college campus.
Part of the experience of the Life Ready Center is its uniqueness, something that has drawn attention from educators across the state.
"As far as we know, no one else does this," Oates said, adding she spent many hours this summer showing off the campus and explaining its functions to visitors.