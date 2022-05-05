The “fourth” was strong with students at the Life Ready Center during the inaugural “May the Fourth be With You STEM Day” on Wednesday.
Unofficially known as Star Wars Day, May 4 also served to introduce area eighth-graders to the STEM offerings at the Life Ready Center.
“At the LRC we teach Introduction to Engineering and Principles of Engineering and electives like aviation, renewable energy and robotics,” Laurie Schoening, who teaches engineering and aviation at the center, said.
Schoening and her students were hosting the aviation leg of STEM Day which included piloting virtual planes and constructing paper planes. One of her students, Holden Vasquez, a sophomore, said one of the benefits of taking classes at the center is the friends he has made.
“The classes are usually filled with people that are a lot more similar to you and who are creative and driven,” Vasquez said. “There is a different atmosphere here.”
The atmosphere on STEM Day was filled with electric energy as the visiting students took turns trying to throw paper airplanes they constructed through hoops, driving robots or piloting small drones through the gym.
“We’re just trying to get the kids excited about engineering and STEM,” Jan Cole, an instructor at the center, said.
Cole was supervising the drone pilots in the gym, where students were taking the small drones through delicate lifts and dives. Greyson Hyde, a student at the center, was assisting Cole in her supervision.
“We fly the drones as part of our aviation classes,” Hyde said. “So we’re out here teaching them how to fly them.”
Over 100 students attended STEM Day, students that Cole hopes will choose to attend the center next school year.
“We’re showing off our activities and classes and trying to get them interested in the LRC,” Cole said. “All of these students are ones that were already highly recommended to come to the program.”
It wasn’t just STEM on display for students during STEM Day. The center’s arts program also was represented with a gallery of work by students, including some theme-appropriate Star Wars art that drove home the message, “May the Fourth be with You.”