A former chairman of the Comanche Nation has passed away.
Bernard Kahrahrah, 84, died Monday. A former Air Force Airman First Class and tribal leader, he was known as a tireless advocate for his people.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A former chairman of the Comanche Nation has passed away.
Bernard Kahrahrah, 84, died Monday. A former Air Force Airman First Class and tribal leader, he was known as a tireless advocate for his people.
Kahrahrah served a single term as the Comanche Nation Chairman from 1984 to 1987. His legacy was the modernization of the Comanche Nation’s infrastructure as well as spearheading numerous initiatives promoting economic development, education and cultural preservation.
Current Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah issued a statement recognizing Kahrahrah’s impacts and offered throughts and prayers to his family.
“This Comanche warrior’s soul is now at peace,” he said. “May our condolences bring his family comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of our loss. What an amazing person and what a remarkable life Bernard shared with us. We feel so lucky that Chairman Kahrahrah was a part of our Comanche family.”
Woomavovah ordered that the Comanche Nation flag be blown at half-staff at the tribal complex and on all tribal buildings and grounds.
Kahrahrah’s services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday with burial at 7 p.m. that evening at Deyo Mission Cemetery.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.