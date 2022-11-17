DUNCAN — The 2021 murder of a convenience store clerk has cost a Duncan man his life outside of prison walls.

On Monday, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Samuel Varela Jr., 20, to serve a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder, the maximum sentence allowed by law, records indicate. He also received a concurrent 10-year sentence for a count of robbery with a weapon.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

