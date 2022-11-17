DUNCAN — The 2021 murder of a convenience store clerk has cost a Duncan man his life outside of prison walls.
On Monday, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Samuel Varela Jr., 20, to serve a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder, the maximum sentence allowed by law, records indicate. He also received a concurrent 10-year sentence for a count of robbery with a weapon.
Varela entered a blind guilty plea Aug. 29 to the charges.
Varela’s conviction followed a bizarre string of appearances at Duncan convenience stores in April 2022 culminating in the shooting death of Malaki Stone at the Chisholm Corner store at the intersection of 9th Street and Bois D’Arc.
Varela had tried to rob another convenience store at gunpoint when Duncan police were called, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers discovered Stone’s body during a safety check of the nearby Chisholm Corner store. He was killed from two gunshot wounds.
Security video showed investigators that Varela knocked on the drive-through window and when Stone opened it, Varela pulled a gun and fired twice before bending over the window and retrieving items, according to the affidavit.
It was at another nearby convenience store where Varela was arrested after he’d come in wearing a mask, the affidavit states. Police discovered his car parked in the alley and inside was a blonde wig and silver machete.
In his confession to police, Varela admitted using a 9mm handgun to shoot Stone because they’d had an argument earlier that night, according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.