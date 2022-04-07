The Lawton Public Library will host a series of free financial literacy webinars beginning Monday.
“Money Smart Week” is a national public education program which is supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, with the goal of empowering people to make better-informed financial decisions.
“The library has held events during Money Smart Week since 2015. Pre-COVID, we invited speakers from the OSU extension office and Fort Sill Credit Union to talk about financial literacy. We hope to have more interactive events in the future,” Tanya Organ, the library’s community engagement librarian, said.
This year’s event will host four separate lectures, beginning on Monday with “Spend Smart. Eat Smart.” The presentation will be hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office.
Other topics include building credit, buying a home and understanding social security benefits.
“I believe that having a variety of hosts and topics helps to provide the participants with different resources they need now or in the future,” Organ said.
The week-long virtual campaign is free, but registration is advised, Organ said. Questions for the panelists can be submitted during the registration process. No library card is needed to access the virtual sessions from home or at the library.
“The library promotes financial literacy throughout the year,” Organ said. “Later this month, the Million Dollar Dames Investment Club will be hosting ‘Save to Invest,’ an after hours event at the library.”
For more information about “Money Smart Week,” call the library at 581-3450.