Lawton Public Library will host an Adult Literacy Roundtable Oct. 14 to discuss current and needed adult and family literacy efforts in the community.
The session is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 110 SW 4th.
Officials said the library already has begun making strides in literacy by offering citizenship services and adult literacy tutoring. These efforts were hindered by the health pandemic but still are thriving thanks to several literacy grants the library has received from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
The upcoming Adult Literacy Roundtable aims to create a better network of similarly sourced providers and citizens in need of given services. The library also is looking for additional tutors and has openings to add more students to its tutoring programs. Library Director Kristin Herr said a library instructor has been tutoring students in remedial learning, life skills, basic math and English as a second language.
“We’re so proud that our local library is still able to provide these vital services to our community,” Herr said. “The Adult Literacy Roundtable is an opportunity for us to further identify the needs and opportunities in our community concerning adult literacy. We hope those who have a passion for helping people in need of basic literacy skills will attend our roundtable.”
Those who are interested in attending are asked to pre-register by calling the library, (580) 581-3450, extension 7. Individually packaged lunch will be provided. Face masks will be required.