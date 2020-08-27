Lawton Public Library will host a Book Swap for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the main library, 110 SW 4th.
During the Book Swap, children may bring their like-new or gently used books to the library and choose a new book. The used books should have no writing, torn pages or ripped covers. Books should be for newborn children through 15 years old. Children may take home the same number of books they bring to swap.
Library Director Kristin Herr said the Book Swap is a great time to freshen up a child’s library.
“A new school year has started, so what better time to add some new books to your child’s personal library.” Herr said. “The Book Swap allows children to bring in the books they have already read and swap them with new books to discover. This also allows them to make room for their new books on their bookshelves.”
Lawton Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Face masks are mandatory.
Additional information about upcoming events is available by calling the library at (580) 581-3450 or visiting lawtonok.gov/departments/library.