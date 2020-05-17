Lawton Public Library reopened to the public Friday, but there still will be limits on activities and services as the facility adjusts to life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library — its downtown facility and its west Lawton branch — were among the City of Lawton facilities that closed to the public in March, although staff members continued to work on other things during their work day. The main branch reopened Friday as the City of Lawton began loosening restrictions on city facilities as part of the Phase 2 Open Up and Recover Safely Plan initiated by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The branch in west Lawton will not open until June 2.
In addition to limited services, the library will enforce a customer occupancy limit of 20 patrons at one time. Group gatherings (such as meetings) will not be allowed and the children’s play area will not be open. The computer lab will be limited to half of its normal capacity. All patrons must adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, and city officials also recommend that patrons wear masks or facial coverings.
Books checked out before May 7 aren’t due until Aug. 1, but the book drop is open to return items at the customer’s convenience. Books checked out on May 8 or later have normal due dates. Late fees will not be charged on checked out items.
The library staff will help residents obtain a library card over the phone, so residents have access to OverDrive, Hoopla and other activities. Patrons also are encouraged to continue using the curbside pickup service that was instituted during the COVID-19 closure.
The summer program will look different because it will be going to an online system, library officials said. Youth and adults will be able to track their reading online and win prizes. The library also will offer grab-and-go crafts.
The 2020 Chautauqua set for June has been canceled, while the annual book sale, typically held in April, will be rescheduled for later in the year. AARP Tax Volunteers are planning on completing tax returns in June. Participants should call the library, 581-3450, to be added to the callback list when details are finalized.
Lawton Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information is available by calling the library at 581-3450 extension 3, or through lawtonok.gov/departments/library.