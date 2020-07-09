The American Library Association has selected the Lawton Public Library to participate in the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative, in partnership with the ALA and the Public Library Association.
The initiative is sponsored by Grow with Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity program. The library will use the funding from the initiative to host free virtual workshops using resources from Grow with Google.
On Thursday, July 16, from 2 - 2:30 p.m. the library will host “Google Your Way to Work Part I: Résumé Hacks.” Participants can find out how to incorporate job description keywords into a stellar resume. Also, learn best practices for adding skills and job history into easy resume templates and job applications.
The first workshop will be followed by a second from 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. called “Google Your Way to Work Part II: Interview Success.” In this second half, participants can discover hacks for phones, video and in-person interviews. They will also hear from hiring managers on what they look for in a successful candidate.
“Libraries have long been America’s gathering place for learning. From learning new digital skills for the workplace, to creating a résumé or growing your business online, people are going to libraries as resources for professional growth now more than ever,” said Nicky Rigg, program manager for Digital Skills outreach at Google. “Grow with Google is excited to support library programs across the country to help ensure that economic opportunity exists for everyone.”
This program is funded by Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, which was created so that local libraries can combine their own program offerings with Grow with Google training materials to offer virtual community workshops or other activities aimed at empowering small businesses to grow online or assisting job seekers to prepare for and find work.
Registration is required. For more information, please call 581-3450 ext. 4 or email rpierce@lawtonok.gov for more details.