A new program is available at the Lawton Public Library for those facing homelessness, hunger, mental illness and other crises in Southwest Oklahoma.
Unite Oklahoma is a coordinated care network of health and social service providers, according to Library Director Kristin Herr. As a Community Champion for Unite Oklahoma, the library serves as a facilitator, helping connect people in need to nonprofit organizations that can help.
“One of the neat things about this program is that someone coming in with a need can be screened by this technology and we can find out if they meet the requirements for different programs right away,” Herr said. “This way we don’t ping-pong people around to resources they don’t qualify for. We want to get people to the right resources the first time.”
The program is live at the library, and anyone in need can stop in at the library for a free referral. There are a number of local organizations already signed up for the program including the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, Marie Detty Youth & Family Services, Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic, Comanche County Veterans Council, The Red Cord and others.
“The more local nonprofits we can sign up, the more resources we will have, and the more streamlined the process becomes,” Herr said.
In pursuit of this goal, Unite Oklahoma is holding its first community summit on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton. Current and potential community partners will come together to network and learn more about the program.
“These organizations can sign up to get involved and either make or receive referrals, they don’t have to do both, but they can,” Herr said.
The ability to refer and connect individuals and families to local service organizations is the key aspect of the program. However, the program also allows for more detailed understanding of how these organizations impact the community and can help identify the most urgent needs within a community.
“The Lawton Public Library has spent the last several month’s ‘championing’ Unite Oklahoma and networking with our local organizations,” Herr said. “We want all of these wonderful local agencies and nonprofits to get involved.”
Area nonprofits that serve Southwest Oklahoma can reach out to the Lawton Public Library for more information about how to join Unite Oklahoma or to RSVP for the community summit by emailing library help@lawtonok.gov or by calling 581-3450.