Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of kids gathered in the craft room of the Lawton Public Library. Their goal: to build their own alien.
The kids were greeted with tables arrayed with pipe-cleaners, googly-eyes, egg cartons, tape and various other items, along with cans and bottles that would serve as the body for their alien creations.
Zach Deblunk is one of the kids sitting in the craft room. Testing various implements before he starts, Deblunk gets to work wrapping pipe cleaners around a long, aluminum can. Before long, his can is standing on four legs, made from pipe cleaners, with three googly-eyes attached to the top and the hole at the top of the can standing in for a mouth.
“His name’s Pluto,” Deblunk says, displaying his creation. “He’s like a space dog.”
The event was part of a series of events planned for this Spring Break at the library, all with the theme “Alien Invasion.”
Hannah Hiller, an associate at the library, planned the events for the week. Her goal was to find activities to fit as part of a national library program to help children learn skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics called the STEAM program.
“When I was researching what kinds of activities to do, I found that a lot of them already had an outer-space theme,” Hiller said.
On Thursday, the last day of “Alien Invasion,” the kids in attendance where tasked to build their own “space shuttles” with objects provided to them by the library. Their goal was to build something that, when dropped, lands upright.
It was one of the more challenging tasks presented to interested kids this week, Hiller said.
“All the activities are designed for everybody to be able to do them,” Hiller said. “But some will be more difficult than others.”