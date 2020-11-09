If you want to read a good book, try "The Snowy Day." But, you and the children are going to have to walk a while to get from the book's opening page to its last paragraph.
The book by Ezra Jack Keats is the newest entry in Lawton Public Library's StoryWalk in Elmer Thomas Park, and a recent grant from the Oklahoma Department of Library's Health Literacy program will be giving the community two more StoryWalks in two more parks in coming months.
The concept is simple: 16 stations were erected along a portion of Elmer Thomas Park's walking trail along Northwest Ferris Avenue and each contains part of the story on pages from an actual book. If you want to read the book, you're going to have to start at Northwest 3rd Street and walk along the trail to Northwest 6th Street, pausing at each station to continue Peter's adventure as he explores his neighborhood after the season's first snowfall.
"The idea is that you read as you walk," said Lawton Public Library Director Kristin Herr said, explaining if you want to finish the book, you have to finish the trail. "So, you get a little exercise and get a little bit of reading."
Herr compared the pages — which are placed in flat frames attached to metal posts — to informational signs that can be found in any park. If she has a regret, it is damaging books. Herr said the process means cutting the book apart to get the pages to display, which actually means two copies of a book are damaged. Those pages are laminated and placed inside the frames, then stored for future use when replaced with a new book.
"Oklahoma has really adopted the concept," Herr said of an idea from Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, adding Lawton has joined a growing list of communities whose libraries have found places for StoryWalk projects.
Lawton Public Library keeps the idea fresh by replacing books periodically. Herr said Halloween had been the theme, but that book has been replaced with Peter's wintertime story.
The $9,000 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries will allow the library to build two more StoryWalks, Herr said of the popular program. She said locations still are being explored, explaining the new walks will be installed at sites other than Elmer Thomas Park.
"We think it's a wonderful thing for our community," she said, of the concept of exercising and reading at the same time. "I've seen adults and kids do it. I read the story when I was walking the dog. I got to read and walk."
That idea of exercising body and mind is why the library staff is looking for new locations in other parts of Lawton. Herr said while Elmer Thomas Park is a good site, librarians want to encourage walking in other areas of Lawton. Sites will be analyzed and selected this winter, so the frames and posts will be available to hold books by spring.
"It's a great activity to do as a family," she said.
ODL awarded 23 Health Literacy Grants totaling more than $161,000 to library and adult literacy programs in Oklahoma, including a $4,000 grant awarded to Elgin Community Library to promote its SAIL Fitness, Tai Chi, Yoga and water aerobics classes, as well as a StoryWalk, a Hula Hoop and Joggling Camp, and classes on cooking, gardening and CPR/First Aid.