With the sudden closure of city offices Tuesday, Library Director Kristen Herr has canceled some December library events and transitioned others to virtual.
Herr said Winter Houseplant Swap, Healthy Food Options and LEGO Mania are canceled. However, the Holiday Grab and Go Family Bags will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 thru Dec. 23.
Herr said library staff will help residents obtain a library card over the phone, so residents have access to OverDrive, Hoopla and other activities. Patrons also will continue using the curbside pickup service that was instituted during the COVID-19 closure.
Children’s story time, adult and teen book clubs and 25 Days of Fitness have all been moved to virtual, Herr said. She recommends anyone wanting to participate in any of these programs sign up via the internet, call or email the library.
Indoor facilities generally will be open to the public by appointment only, said Herr. Residents still will have access to computers by appointment only. Curbside services will be offered to residents when possible. Residents allowed inside the library may be required to have their temperatures taken and must wear masks or face coverings, library officials said. Information is available by calling the library at 581-3450.
“If anyone has any questions, please call or email us. A lot of things can be handled via the phone,” Herr said. “There’s a lot of challenges during a pandemic and we’re trying to make things as easy as possible. We understand that there are needs in our community and we’re trying to help out as best we can.”
The closures — the first since the city began a gradual reopening of its facilities in May — comes as officials deal with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Lawton, Comanche County and Oklahoma as a whole.
Information about the city’s COVID-19 policies are available on the city’s website, lawtonok.gov/coronavirus, or by texting COVIDLAWTON to 99411.