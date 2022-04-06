Lauren Zemaitis has never worked a book sale quite as large as the Friends of the Lawton Public Library’s.
The new Lawton Public Library deputy director has been in her role for six months but comes from a library background. While this is her first book sale in her new job, she’s no stranger to them.
“This experience has been more labor intensive than book sales I’ve done in the past,” Zemaitis said. “It has been several days of hard work. We’re really grateful for all of the volunteers we had on Saturday and the volunteers we’ve had throughout the week.”
Zemaitis, other library employees and a small army of volunteers unloaded 650 boxes of books into two empty retail spaces inside Central Plaza over the weekend in preparation for the Friends of the Lawton Public Library Annual Book Sale.
“I would say we unloaded close to 10,000 books,” Zemaitis said.
The sale is one of the library’s top fundraising activities. Proceeds from the sale go toward funding library projects and events. Prices are $1 for hardcover and 50 cents for paperbacks, unless otherwise marked.
When it comes to unique items, Zemaitis said patrons can definitely find them at the sale.
“We have a lot of automotive books this year that we think a lot of people are going to want. Things like Chilton repair guides that are unique items people might be interested in,” Zemaitis said.
Manga and comic book fans will want to come out early as those are some of the items that go first, Zemaitis said
“I expect that first day is going to be kind of a madhouse,” Zemaitis said. “I think we’re going to have a big crowd.”
In addition to books, there are a number of other odds and ends for sale including DVDs, VHS tapes, various decorative items, puzzles and more.
“I must have shelved a thousand DVDs,” Steve Wall, a book sale volunteer, said. “Plus, a whole lot of VHS tapes.”
Wall recently retired after spending 40 years in the plumbing, heating and air conditioning business. This is the first time he has volunteered for the book sale. His wife, a former librarian and avid reader, was part of the reason he joined.
“I just wanted to stay active and not become a couch potato,” Wall said. “Loading all of these books up is a workout. It’s been a good experience. It keeps the blood flowing.”
For more information about the book sale, call the library at 581-3457.