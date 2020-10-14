Six new Lawton firefighters were recently pinned into service.
In a year unlike any other, their arrival didn’t receive as much fanfare as in the past but, according to an assistant fire chief, they’ve earned every right to be among the best in bunker gear.
Following their probationary status, Wyatt Johnson, Dylan Andres, Nicholas Jones, Bailey Spencer, Stiven Jimenez, and Joved Serrano are now active members of the community’s fire service.
Their big moment arrived a little different than usual this year due to the pandemic.
“Due to COVID restrictions the ceremony was smaller and much shorter than we normally have,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett. “After a yearlong academy and probationary rotation they all graduated and were given their collar brass and badge.”
“These newest recruits are now on company full time and assigned to specific shifts,” he said.