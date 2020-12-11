A 41-year-old registered sex offender already in jail for indecent exposure is accused of unwanted sexual touching of a Comanche County Detention Center worker.
Solomon Royal Lane, Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lane, who has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since being charged Sept. 28 with a felony count of indecent exposure, is accused of, on Nov. 19 and without consent, touching a 57-year-old female corrections officer in a “lewd and lascivious manner,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The prior indecent exposure incident happened Sept. 23 when Lane was arrested for exposing himself to employees at Advanced Cash America, 5334 Cache Road.
After being arrested, investigators learned that he is a registered sex offender.
Lane, who is being held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.