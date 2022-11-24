A 34-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty to sending sexually inappropriate messages and pictures to a 15-year-old girl and is awaiting sentencing.
Kyle Edward Davis entered a blind plea of guilty Tuesday before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Taylor to a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.
Davis fell under investigative scrutiny after the girl’s mother told detectives in July 2020 that Davis had sent the girl “numerous electronic messages and digital images” of women engaged in sexual acts, according to the warrant affidavit. Investigators saw many of the messages and images from the girl’s Facebook messenger account.
After receiving a consent to search the phone, a forensic analysis was conducted. The affidavit states that a search warrant of Davis’ Facebook account revealed images of “naked females in a sexual manner” on his account.
In his plea, Davis admitted to sending the illegal images to the teen.
Tayloe ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for Davis. The crime is punishable to between three and 20 years in prison.
Davis will be sentenced by Tayloe at 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.