Jail

Prison Bars

 GeoStock

A 34-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty to sending sexually inappropriate messages and pictures to a 15-year-old girl and is awaiting sentencing.

Kyle Edward Davis entered a blind plea of guilty Tuesday before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Taylor to a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you