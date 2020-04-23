A 26 year old Lawton man is in jail on $25,000 bond after he was accused of sending and receiving inappropriate pictures with a juvenile girl.
Hunter Dakota Sloan made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with procuring lewd or indecent photos and videos, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police received a complaint on April 18 from the girl’s mother that Sloan had requested inappropriate photos from her minor daughter, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Sloan had requested the pictures be sent between their social media accounts.
Sloan is also accused of sending inappropriate photos that were sexual in nature, along with videos and messages to the girl’s phone that were shown to police, according to the affidavit.
Held on $25,000 bond, Sloan returns to court at 3 p.m. June 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.