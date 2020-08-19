A 37-year-old man is being held on $50,000 bond after he was accused of lewdly exposing himself to a family with children.
The man was free on bail for prior protective order violations and for a July assault case when the alleged indecent exposure incident took place.
Robert Lawrence Fisher made his initial appearance Monday via videoconference in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
On Aug. 3, Fisher was charged with a misdemeanor count of a protective order violation and was freed two days later on $1,000 bond.
Fisher remains in jail on $50,000 bond for the indecent exposure charge. He is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.