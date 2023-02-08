A 34-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd conduct with a girl when she was between 6 and 8 years old.
D’Angelo Chavel Adams was slated to begin trial on Jan. 30 in the courtroom of Cotton County Assistant District Judge Michael C. Flanagan for counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison per count.
Adams entered a blind plea to the charges. He is slated to return before Flanagan at 1:30 p.m. March 29 for sentencing following a pre-sentence investigation.
With his plea Adams admitted telling her how he wanted to touch her and have a sexual relationship with her, according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl said that between the ages of 6 to 8 years old, Adams would come into her room and would touch her inappropriately while warning her not to tell anyone, the affidavit states.
Adams has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 2016 for aggravated assault and battery, records indicate.
Adams had been free on $50,000 bond since November 2021. He was remanded to Comanche County Detention Center custody until sentencing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.