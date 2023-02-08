A 34-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd conduct with a girl when she was between 6 and 8 years old.

D’Angelo Chavel Adams was slated to begin trial on Jan. 30 in the courtroom of Cotton County Assistant District Judge Michael C. Flanagan for counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison per count.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

