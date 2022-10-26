Cuffs

An Elgin man is wanted for allegations he acted lewdly with 7- and 12-year-old girls.

A felony arrest warrant for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Micah Jared Love, 36, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you