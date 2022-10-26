An Elgin man is wanted for allegations he acted lewdly with 7- and 12-year-old girls.
A felony arrest warrant for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Micah Jared Love, 36, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
The girls’ mother spoke with Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators on Aug. 30 regarding the allegations.
The older girl said the incident with Love happened around the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. The 12-year-old told investigators the much older man had come into her room while she was in bed and began touching her inappropriately.
Love declined to speak with investigators.
A $500,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Love’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.