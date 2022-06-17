A thrice-convicted Lawton man is behind bars on $100,000 bond after he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl as well as possessing and distributing child porn.
Police say he confessed.
Joseph Anthony Reeves, 42, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of lewd molestation, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, all after former conviction of three felonies, records indicate. Due to the priors, the molestation charge is punishable by no less than 75 years in prison.
The Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit received information June 10 that Reeves was in an inappropriate relationship with a 5-year-old girl, the probable cause affidavit states. He is accused of inappropriately touching the girl between March 1 and June 13, according to the charges.
On Tuesday, detectives interviewed Reeves, where “he confessed to the lewd acts with the minor,” the affidavit states. A search of his phone turned up images of girls under 12 years old in sexually explicit positions as well as information he’d been sending images to others, according to the charges.
Reeves has prior felony convictions: McClain County, July 2017, unauthorized use of a vehicle; and in Comanche County, June 2003, robbery with a weapon; and December 2013, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Reeves, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.