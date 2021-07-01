Lawton Public School’s STEAM Camp program lets elementary students let off a little steam over the summer.
The STEAM Camp, presented by the Oklahoma State University College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, is a weeklong outing at Pioneer Park Elementary School where kids can be kids yet learn a little about science, technology, engineering, architecture and math through hands-on education, said Brandy Mays of manager of outreach education at OSU.
The camp is available for kindergarten through eighth grade, Mays said. It was made possible through a grant from the McMahon Foundation.
Mays and group of engineering students from the university travel the state introducing STEAM to elementary school students. This is the group’s first time coming to Lawton.
“The McMahon Foundation came and wanted us to be able to offer something for the Lawton community,” Mays said. “STEAM is very important to the students’ education. We want to get them into the pipeline of engineers, scientists, mechanics and machinists who are able to work with their hands and let the students know that they can do this especially for the ones that may not know what engineering is.”
On Wednesday, the junior engineers were learning basic engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using building components with snaps to assemble electronic circuits on a simple “rows-and-columns” base grid. The resulting projects functioned like the printed circuit board found in most electronic products, Mays said.